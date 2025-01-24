Fiji stays alive for finals berth

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team staged a spirited comeback to defeat Kenya 21-14 in their second pool match at the HSBC SVNS Perth 7s.

Kenya came out strong, delivering a physical contest that initially unsettled the Fijians.

Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa opened the scoring for Kenya in the third minute, and two minutes later, Samuel Asati crossed the line to lead 14-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji began their fightback just before halftime, with Joseva Taladolo breaking through the Kenyan defense and feeding skipper Filipe Sauturaga.

Sauturaga’s quick hands found Joji Nasova, who dotted down to bring the score to 14-7 at the break.

The second half saw Fiji take control.

A sequence of stunning passes and offloads created space for Taladolo to sprint over the line and level the score at 14-14 with a successful conversion from the corner.

Fiji sealed their comeback when Nasova broke through Kenya’s defense, pacing through to score under the posts, securing a 21-14 win.

The win keeps Fiji in contention as they prepare for their final pool match against New Zealand.

Sim