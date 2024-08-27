Fiji Police thanks its five Olympic medalists

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Five Team Fiji 7s players who won silver medals at the Olympic Games in Paris last month were hosted by the Fiji Police Force today.

It was a proud day for the Fiji Police family to host their comrades and 2024 at Police Headquarters this morning.

Police Constables Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Talacolo, Filipe Sauturga, and Jeremaia Matana were hosted by the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew and senior officers, in recognition for their achievements and for representing the organization with honour and distinction.

The Acting Commissioner of Police thanked the five officers for flying the Fiji and Fiji Police Force flags proudly, and for maintaining discipline on and off the field.

Fong adds the Fiji Police Force family is proud of the officers’ achievements and wishes them well in their policing careers.