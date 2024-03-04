Fiji loses to Pumas

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side lost 21-26 to Argentina to settle for 6th spot in the Los Angeles 7s.

Argentina scored the winning try after the final hooter.

The national side were trailing 14-7 at the break after a try from speedster Ropate Rere.

Article continues after advertisement

Lanky winger Ponipate Loganimasi levelled the scores in the second half with a try, which was set up by Rere with the successful conversion from captain and playmaker Napolioni Bolaca.

Fiji then took a 21-14 lead with Bolaca scoring a try from a quick penalty tap.

The Pumas then bounced back with two tries, the second from speedster Marcos Moneta after the fulltime siren to secure the win and the 5th spot.

The next leg of the World Sevens Series will be held in Hong Kong on April 5th-7th.

Meanwhile New Zealand will take on Australia in the women’s final at 1:43pm while France will face Great Britain in the men’s final at 2:23pm.