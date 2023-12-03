Fiji go down to Great Britain

Manueli Maisamoa on attack for Fiji at the Dubai 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side went down to Great Britain 0-24 in their last pool match at the Dubai 7s.

Great Britain did not allow the Ben Gollings coached side to settle down as they managed four unanswered tries.

Austin Emens scored two tries for Great Britain while Harry Glover and Tom Emery scored a try each.

Fiji kicked off Dubai 7s with two wins in their first two pool matches hence they advance to the Cup quarter-finals.

The Men’s cup quarter-finals will kick-off at 6.58pm tomorrow while the semi finals will start at 10.04 tonight and the final will be at 3.53 tomorrow morning.