Fiji falls to France in semifinal

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has fallen to France 21-14 in the first semifinal at the Madrid 7s tonight.

Waisea Nacuqu opened the scoring for the Fijian side after there were excellent passing from the scrum.

France continued to attack and was rewarded through Rayan Rebbadj, breaking away from the defense.

Fiji came pumping back as they had a great looking offloading game. This saw Iowane Teba scoring beneath the post.

Fiji led 14-7 at halftime.

The French side hit back as they quickly won possession from the scrum, which landed to Rebbadj, who dotted their second try to equalize 14-all in the 9th minute.

France remained calm with their attacking as they played the ball on the ground after a penalty was rewarded. They quickly tapped and passed it wide to Joseph Jefferson Lee, who burst the Fijian defenders and scored their third try.

The Fijian side hoped to come back but was unsuccessful after France was awarded another penalty, dashing their hope of winning the final.

The side will play in the Bronze final at 5.18AM.

You can watch it live on the FBC TV channel.