Fiji down to 8th place, in Pool D for Sydney

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team will have to dig deep this weekend in order to defend its Sydney 7s title and move up the rankings.

Fiji has moved down from 5th to 8th on the standings with a total of 50 points from four tournaments so far.

The Ben Gollings-coached side is in Pool D with Tonga, France and Japan in Sydney.

Pool A consists of the Hamilton 7s winner Argentina, hosts Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

New Zealand heads Pool B with South Africa, Kenya and Uruguay.

The United States of America, Ireland, Samoa and Spain make up Pool C.

The Sydney 7s is set to kick off on Friday.