Fiji cruises past USA

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team claimed an emphatic 42-20 victory over the USA in their Pool C clash at the Dubai Sevens.

Fiji led 21-10 at halftime and maintained their momentum in the second half to seal the win.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Filipe Sauturaga, Joji Nasova, and Iowane Teba were instrumental for Fiji, with Sauturaga and Nasova each scoring two tries.

Teba’s back-to-back tries in the 12th and 14th minutes highlighted Fiji’s dominance.

The USA’s Lucas Lacamp, David Still, Faitala Talapusi, and Jack Wendling crossed the line, but they struggled to match Fiji’s pace and precision.

Fiji Men’s 7s side will meet New Zealand in their last match at 3.16 am tomorrow morning.