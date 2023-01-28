Fiji books quarter-final spot

Fiji's Pilipo Bukayaro [Source: World Sevens Series]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has booked its place in the Sydney 7s quarter-finals after a 54-0 win over Japan in their second group match.

Fiji will play either Australia or Argentina in the quarter-final tonight.

Yesterday, the side thumped Tonga 52-7.

Fiji and France will fight for the top spot in their final pool match after the French defeated Tonga 40-0.

Skipper Waisea Nacuqu opened the account against Japan after two solid minutes of defense to lead 7-0.

Nacuqu then set up Josese Batirerega for a try in the corner before the Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winner dotted down for his second moments later.

Former captain Tevita Daugunu who replaced Filipe Sauturaga earlier this week managed to sneak in the corner as Fiji led 26-0 at halftime.

Fiji retained all their kick offs in the first half and started on a high in the second spell with Manueli Maisamoa who leads the DHL Performance Tracker getting his name on the scoresheet before Sevuloni Mocenacagi added another.

Maisamoa then turned to be the provider for Filipo Bukayaro, however, Mocenacagi had the final say with his second try for a 54-0 win.

The national side will face France at 5:33pm today before the quarter-finals start at 8:37 tonight.