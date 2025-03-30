Fiji 7s through to semi-finals

[Source: World Rugby]
The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is in the Hong Kong 7s Cup semi-final after beating Spain 31-28 in extra time.
Fiji will now play France at 6:23pm in the cup semifinal.
France defeated NZ 21-14.
In another semifinal, Argentina will face Australia at 6pm.
Argentina defeated Ireland 22-14 while Australia thrashed Great Britain 34-5 in the cup quarterfinals.
Fijiana will now face USA in the 5th place play-offs tonight at 6.49pm.
