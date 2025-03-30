Fiji 7s through to semi-finals

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is in the Hong Kong 7s Cup semi-final after beating Spain 31-28 in extra time.

Fiji will now play France at 6:23pm in the cup semifinal.

France defeated NZ 21-14.

Article continues after advertisement

In another semifinal, Argentina will face Australia at 6pm.

Argentina defeated Ireland 22-14 while Australia thrashed Great Britain 34-5 in the cup quarterfinals.

Fijiana will now face USA in the 5th place play-offs tonight at 6.49pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.