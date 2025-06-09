Fiji 7s still on top

[Soure:World Rugby]

Despite losing in the Perth 7s final to South Africa last night, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s still leads the overall HSBC SVNS Series standings.

The Jerry Matana-led team is at the top with 70 points after four tournaments, while South Africa is four points behind in second.

New Zealand sits in third spot on 62 points, while France and Australia are fourth and fifth, respectively with 54.

Argentina is sixth on 36 points and Great Britain, which is last on the table, has 30.

The Fijiana is seventh on the women’s ladder with 40 points, 16 ahead of the last-placed team, Great Britain.

New Zealand leads the women’s standings with 78 points, with Australia in second on 74.

Next stop on the Series is Vancouver in Canada on the 7th and 8th of next month.

