Fiji 7s powers past Great Britain into Semis

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team has secured its place in the HSBC Vancouver 7s semifinals after winning over Great Britain 24-0 in the third cup quarterfinal match.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi initiated the scoring for Fiji with a try that exemplified the team’s cohesive play and technical prowess.

Just prior to the halftime interval, Joseva Talacolo extended Fiji’s lead with exceptional speed and agility to penetrate the Great Britain defense and score.

Article continues after advertisement

The first half concluded with Fiji holding a 12-0 advantage.

In the second half, Fiji maintained its momentum.

Joji Nasova contributed to the score with a well-executed try, and Waisea Nacuqu further solidified Fiji’s lead with a dynamic sprint to the try line.

Earlier quarterfinal matches saw Spain defeat New Zealand, and Argentina overcome France, both with scores of 12-7.

The cup semifinals are scheduled to commence at 8:30 am on Monday, with the cup final to follow at 1:05 pm.