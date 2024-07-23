Tuwai, Daveua named captains

Two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai (left) and Raijeli Daveua [Source: World Rugby]

Two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai and Raijeli Daveua have been named captains for the Team Fiji men’s and women’s sides for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The duo participated in the official captains photoshoot today.

Tuwai will be aiming for his third Olympic gold medal while Daveua hopes to lead her team to a better podium finish than their previous bronze finish.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: World Rugby]

The national side has a rest day today before the captain’s run tomorrow.