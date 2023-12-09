Fiji 7s goes down again

Kaminieli Rasaku [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways 7s men’s side will need to win their two remaining pool matches in the Cape Town 7s to have a chance of progressing to the cup quarterfinals.

This is after the Ben Gollings-coached side fell to France 17-14 in their opening pool match.

The French raced to an early 14-0 lead in the first spell as Fiji struggled to settle down.

The side managed to find their rythym in the second half when two converted tries to Kaminieli Rasaku and Jerry Matana locked the scores up at 14-all.

Fiji conceded a penalty in front of their posts which the French converted into points to win the match.

The national side will face Spain at 11:06pm before meeting Argentina at 4:50am tomorrow.