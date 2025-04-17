Fiji 7s focuses on team bond

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team is prioritizing team connection as a crucial element in maintaining their winning form.

Following their victory at the Singapore 7s, the team returned to camp early to address areas where their performance can be improved.

7s Forward Sakiusa Siqila says that strong bonding and communication are key factors in building a competitive team.

“Our goal and our standard throughout the season has been the same, that’s the thing that motivates us, the whole reason why we are here and doing this job. Also, we do it for our families who support us through the whole season.”

Siqila acknowledges the challenge of their pool, which includes strong contenders, and anticipates intense competition for qualification.

Fiji is pooled with Spain, Australia, and New Zealand.

The HSBC SEVENS World Championship will be in Los Angeles from May 3-4.





