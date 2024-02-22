Davids to mark 45th HSBC SVNS tournament

Zain Davids [Source: Rugby World]

South Africa’s loose-forward Zain Davids has travelled to Canada six times and returned with three gold medals, but that hasn’t stopped his winning appetite.

He arrives in Vancouver for his seventh HSBC SVNS Canada tournament.

While the 26-year-old forward wouldn’t mind another gold medal, it would mean more from a team perspective than a personal goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Davids says he’s had a good run in Canada, which is why this tournament ranks among his favorites.

He adds that this trip isn’t just about him; it’s about the squad playing to their potential and achieving their goals.

This weekend marks his 45th HSBC SVNS tournament, highlighting his importance in the Blitzbok machine.

Despite his stellar defensive performance, Davids acknowledges that they fell short in Perth in the last tournament.

He mentions they worked hard in the training camp back home to rectify those errors made in Perth, and they will be better prepared for this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s take on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20 am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24 pm before facing Argentina at 10:33 am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.

[Source: South Africa Rugby]