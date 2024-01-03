Countdown to Coral Coast 7s begins

Jay Whyte

As rugby fans eagerly await the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s, tournament founder Jay Whyte expresses gratitude for all the challenges.

According to Whyte, organizing the tournament was a challenging task and required a significant amount of time.

He saw the challenge as an opportunity for locals to experience high-calibre tournaments.

“See, this is the 12th edition, the 12th chapter of the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens. We’re very proud of its humble beginnings to where it’s developed now over the years. This year is going to see, obviously, great competition in all three divisions. We just last week announced the prize pool is 75,000 Fijian dollars. So it’s the richest prize pool in Fiji.”

Whyte is excited to have famous and international players participate in the tournament in Fiji.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.