Coral Coast 7s continues to grow: Whyte

Jay Whyte

Expect fireworks on the field at this year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

This is the promise that tournament founder Jay Whyte is making to rugby fans following the announcement of the pool draws in the men’s, women and youth divisions.

Whyte says the tournament has certainly grown over the years since its inception, not only in the action but the calibre of players in the various teams, particularly the Ambassador All Stars side.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the single biggest difference this year is the addition of the Ambassador All Stars brought to Fiji through the sponsorship of McDonalds. We’ve got players coming in from all around the world from as far as Kenya, South Africa, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, obviously Fiji. This team itself is a great mix of young players, upcoming players mixed in with the experienced players of the likes of Kyle Brown and Semi Kunatani.”

Whyte says the Ambassadors All Stars concept is a tribute to the legends of rugby who nominated the players such as David Campese, Waisale Serevi and George Gregan.

The Ambassador All Stars are grouped in Pool C alongside New Zealand Development, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick-off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.