Brothers to feature for Fiji at LA 7s

Iliavi Masori (left), Joji Nasova (right)

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s winger, Joji Nasova, will be joined by his brother, Iliavi Masori, at the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time the pair will play for Fiji.

Nasova and his younger brother Masori won gold for Fiji at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in 2023.

Head Coach Osea Kolinisau named Masori, Saunaka’s Lasaro Bogisa and Fijian Drua development squad member, Aisea Nawai, in his squad.

Nawai will team up with his Drua development mate, Isikeli Basiyalo.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi will lead the side while Terio Tamani and Waisea Nacuqu return.

Tira Welagi, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Filipe Sauturaga, Sakiusa Siqila, and Manueli Maisamoa make up the rest of the team.

Unavailable for selection due to injuries are Joseva Talacolo, Iowane Teba, George Bose, and Jerry Matana.

Meanwhile, Ilisapeci Delaiwau will lead the Fijiana 7s in LA.

Mariana Talatoka is the only new face in the squad and is in line for a potential debut.

The LA 7s will be held this weekend.

