Baber compares 7s to tiki-taka football

Gareth Baber

Former Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber believes sevens is like the non-stop movement of ‘full-court basketball’, or the ‘tiki-taka football’ made famous by the all-conquering Barcelona team.

He says sometimes you can’t take a breath when you watch a great sevens game.

Baber made these comments while speaking to World Rugby ahead of the Vancouver 7s on Saturday in Canada.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

According to the Welshman sevens is rugby boiled down to its glorious core.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.