Army Green crowned champion of Labasa 7s

Army Green has been crowned the champion of the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s, after edging the gutsy BLK Lavidi Brothers 15-14 at Subrail Park today.

It was a tough match between the two teams that created an upset after they ousted the favorites, Lavidi Brothers and Police Blue in the semi-finals.

An elated Manager, Lepani Damuni says the win has been a long time coming for the team, as they had last won a tournament about a year ago.

Damuni says they have also invested in fresh players to get a mixture of young and old talents that will help advance the team in the remaining tournaments.

“We would like to give more game time to the players, so that they will expose the talent that they have … they have got some hidden talents which we will expose in the upcoming sevens.”

Damuni says they also have a few seasoned players such as Kaminieli Rasaku and Aisea Natoga who assisted the team to claim victory in the tournament.

Army Green anticipates another positive outcome in the upcoming tournament, and in the remaining tournaments of the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series.

In other categories; Tagimoucia Ranadi defeated Service One 19-5 to claim victory in the women’s category, while Dominion Brothers thrashed Southern Babas 17-0 to win in the Under-21 category.

Northern Stars maintained their winning streak, claiming the main and runner-up spot in netball.

As the Labasa 7s concluded today, teams are gearing up for the Savusavu 7s that will run from 14-16 December at Ratu Ganilau Park.

The Fiji Bitter Sevens Series has six tournaments left, to be held next year.