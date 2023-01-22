Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

Argentina is the winner of the Hamilton 7s men’s title after a gutsy 14-12 win over hosts New Zealand this evening.

Although New Zealand started off strong with the first two tries from Akuila Rokolisoa and Roderik Solo.

Argentina hit back with two tries as well but both were converted which gave them an edging 14-12 win.

Safe to say, @nz_sevens brought their dancing shoes to this final! Roderick Solo and Akuila Rokolisoa take a bow!#NZ7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/9Xhfivl6RR — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 22, 2023

The player of the final is Rodrigo Isgro.

In the Womens final, New Zealand proved unstoppable after 33-7 win over USA to claim the Hamilton 7s title.

The Black Ferns defended their home ground as they led 14-0 at half-time.

Michaela Blyde scored three tries while Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Portia Woodman scored a try each.