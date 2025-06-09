Another comeback win in Perth for Fiji 7s

Manueli Maisamoa in full flight at the Perth 7s.[Source:World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will feature in its fourth successive semifinals of the 2025/2026 HSBS SVNS following its 20-14 win over South Africa at the Perth 7s.

The win means Fiji tops pool A and will feature in the first Cup semifinal at 4:57pm tomorrow.

It was another comeback win; in fact, they have fought their way back in all three of their three victories in Perth so far.

Last week, it was Fiji who reigned with a golden point winner in Singapore.

Nacani Boginisoko, who just made his debut in Singapore last week was on fire for Fiji with good clean line breaks while Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored a double.

Zane Davids, who is playing in his 57th tournament, broke through in the 3rd minute to score.

Douglas Daveta was unlucky seconds later when he followed through on a Boginisoko break, but he failed to collect the pass.

Daveta was later sent off for a deliberate knock on as South Africa ran in for their second try.

The Bliztboks were reduced to six players when Davids copped a yellow card for throwing the ball away after the whistle and Boginisoko sneaked in the corner with a try.

Trailing 5-14 at halftime, Fiji returned with a bang through Naduvalo after Boginisoko was held up on the tryline.

Rookie, Boginisoko, was at it again after setting up Naduvalo’s second try before Iowane Teba dived in the corner for their fourth just seconds after South Africa got another yellow card.

The Osea Kolinisau-coached side beat Argentina 26-10 in the first match and Spain 26-24 in its second group game.

