Aflame Brothers upsets Australia, meets Fiji U20 in final

PSM Aflame Brothers has denied favorites Australian Schoolboys a place in the youth Cup final of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

Ronald Paul Sharma who captained the Nadroga Under-19 side in Skipper Cup last year, was impressive for the side, setting up a try and scoring the winner in their 17-15 win.

Australia was leading 10-0 with two tries to speedster Hadley Tonga but Aflame Brothers answered back at a crucial time to stay within reach of the score-line.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma drew two defenders before releasing Iliesa Ratubalavu for their first try leaving the score-line at 10-5 during the break.

They struck first in the second half with captain Epeli Waqaicece dotting down at the far corner to lock the scores at 10-all.

Some neat play by Australia saw Angus Staniford cross over, reclaiming the lead 15-10.

With less than a minute from time, Sharma spotted a gap in the Aussie defense and got through untouched for the winning try.

Isikeli Basiyalo nailed the conversion.

They will play the Fiji Under-20 who defeated Southland Dominion Brothers 14-10.