Seruvakula eligible for FSC’s coaching grant

Senisrusi Seruvakula.

Fiji Sports Commission chief executive Peter Mazey confirms that former Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua coach Senisrusi Seruvakula is eligible for coaching grant.

Mazey says that the sporting grants are for not only for coaches from overseas but for those who have international exposure.

He adds this grant is for coaches that have the highest level of that particular sport and Seruvakula is one of them.

“The coaching grant is for people coming overseas, it’s for people who have international exposure at the international stage, and he has, he was with the Waratahs and they have to be at the highest level.”

Seruvakula, along with Seremaia Bai, will assist Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.”



Peter Mazey.