Seahawks thumps New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed the 2026 Super Bowl title after defeating the New England Patriots 29–13 this afternoon.

Seattle’s defense dominated the contest, sacking Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye six times and forcing three turnovers.

The highlight came from Uchenna Nwosu, who returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown following a heavy hit on Maye by Devon Witherspoon.

Another key moment was a Derick Hall sack and forced fumble, which set up the Seahawks’ only offensive touchdown — a Sam Darnold pass to AJ Barner.

Kicker Jason Myers also played a crucial role, scoring a Super Bowl record five field goals to keep Seattle comfortably in control.

The victory caps a memorable season for the Seahawks, who finished the regular season 14–3, won the NFC West, earned the conference’s top seed, and defeated the 49ers and Rams in the playoffs on their way to Super Bowl glory.

