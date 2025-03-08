Sea Eagles smash dismal Cowboys

[Source: ABC News]

An absolute thrashing of the highest order.

The Sea Eagles are sensational in beating the Cowboys 42-12, with North Queensland’s two tries coming in the final 10 minutes when the game had long gone.

Manly-Warringah scored three tries in the first 10 minutes through Haumole Olakau’atu, Jason Saab and Ben Trbojevic and never looked back from there.

Ethan Bullemor added another to make it 24-0 at half time, but there was no let up after the break for the Cowboys.

Toafofoa Sipley, Reuben Garrick and Daly Cherry-Evans all scored within five minutes to end the game as a contest.

Scott Drinkwater and Braidon Burns both crossed late for the Cowboys, who have been seriously humbled in a disaster of an opening game.

Tom Trbojevic was sensational for the Sea Eagles, as was Daly Cherry-Evans, with Olakau’atu a monster up front.

Five of the Sea Eagles’ first seven games are at home, where a passionate support base will give them a great base to start the season in the best possible way.

