RKS to meet Marist in U17 final

Ratu Kadavulevu School delivered a dominant performance, defeating Ratu Navula College 40-11.

RKS showcased their strength with a series of well-executed tries throughout the game.

Leading 19-6 at halftime, RKS continued their impressive form in the second half, scoring four tries in total to secure a commanding victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Their disciplined defense and effective attacking strategies proved too much for Ratu Navula College, who struggled to keep pace despite their efforts.

With this victory, Ratu Kadavulevu School has earned their spot in the final, where they will face Marist.

The final promises to be a high-stakes showdown, with both teams in strong form and eager to claim the championship.