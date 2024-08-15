Ratu Navula hopeful to reinstate lost glory

The last time a western school won the Vodafone Deans Under-18 title was in 2013 by Ratu Navula College.

Natabua came close last year, losing in the final to Queen Victoria School.

Ratu Navula College Manager, Mijieli Qumi, says that both western schools remaining in the competition have one goal, and that is to take the trophy back to the west.

“The schools from the Western Division have proven themselves in the past. Cuvu and Natabua have been in the finals in previous years. We will come out just to try and reinstate the Western Division in the National Deans Competition.”

Qumi adds that they are not looking far ahead, and the focus is on their semifinal match against defending champions QVS this weekend.

Ratu Navula faces QVS in the second semifinal of the U18 grade at 5 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first semifinal at 3.25 pm, Nasinu plays Cuvu College.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 2024 Deans and Raluve semifinal matches on FBC Sports.