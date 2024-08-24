Raluve crown travels to Lautoka via Natabua win

Katea Ravouvou’s double helped secure a 20-15 victory for Natabua as they triumphed over ACS in the Raluve Trophy Under-18 final.

Natabua set the tone early, with outside centre Ruth Tuitubou scoring the opening try. ACS fought back with a try from Fijiana Drua squad member Noelani Baselala, but it wasn’t enough.

Natabua maintained their momentum, adding another try in the second half to seal the win and deny ACS any chance of a comeback after leading 15-5 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Natabua is champions again after winning the title in 2022.