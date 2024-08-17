Its a QVS vs NSS final

Action from the QVS and Ratu Navula College U18 semi-final clash

Queen Victoria School’s Under-18 team remains relentless in their quest to defend their Deans title, edging closer to glory with a gritty 17-11 win over Ratu Navula.

QVS imposed their game plan from the start, seizing every opportunity to pile on points.

Their disciplined approach saw Nathan Stephens expertly slot three penalties, while Ratu Navula’s Maikeli Ratu fought back with a try and a penalty through Poate Limairi to trail closely at 9-8 going into the break.

The second half turned into a fierce back-and-forth battle, with both teams hunting for any edge to gain the upper hand.

But QVS’s Saimone Vaisova finally managed to score a try, capitalizing on a costly Ratu Navula error, securing a hard-fought victory.

QVS will face Nasinu in the final next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch all the Deans and Raluve finals live on the FBC Sports channel.