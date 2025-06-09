North teams are here to compete, not just participate: Colati

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vice President for Development Biu Colati says the Northern Division teams heading into tomorrow’s Vodafone Deans playoffs are not just here to participate but are here to make a statement.

Colati says over the years, the level of competition has intensified from teams in the northern division, and they are no longer content with just showing up.

They are hungry, focused, and determined to prove they belong on the big stage.

He adds that last year’s playoff points margin spoke volumes about the Northern teams’ progress, and their return this weekend is proof that they are serious contenders.

“I would like to forewarn our spectators: please come with an open mind because these teams are coming to win; they are coming to be part of the Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competition—they are not coming to make up the numbers only. I’d like to appeal to those who support rugby, especially those from the North: come and cheer for your team.”

Colati says the FSSRU has worked tirelessly to get them to be part of the competition, and it’s fulfilling to finally have them on board.

Each grade in tomorrow’s Deans playoff will feature schools from the North.

The winners from the playoffs will then advance to the National Deans quarterfinals that start next Saturday at Churchill and Prince Charles Parks.

