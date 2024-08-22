Lami High grateful for community support

Lami High School’s Under-19 rugby team has had a remarkable Deans Trophy campaign and will face Queen Victoria School in the final this Saturday.

Despite being a small school often associated with challenging socioeconomic backgrounds and issues like drug problems, Lami High has overcome significant odds to reach this stage.

Principal Naisa Toto expressed his gratitude for the support the team has received from the entire Lami community.

“There’s just been enormous support from everybody across the community, Lami community, from Qauia, Lami village and they have donated generously to support our cause.It means a lot for the students and the board members and the staff members.”

He adds that they will approach this Saturday’s final with a positive note and hope to return with the glory.

Lami High School will face QVS at 2.20 pm and the actions will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.