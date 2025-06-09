Kaji Rugby to be aired live on FBC

This year’s 2025 Vodafone Fiji Kaji/Kajiana Rugby competition will be shown live on FBC 2 on Days 3 and 4.

This year’s competition is poised to be the biggest and most exciting tournament yet, with an increase in participating districts and players.

Vice President of Fiji Primary School’s Rugby, Jiuta Wainibuli, says that the number of districts has jumped from 16 to 27 this year.

This expansion brings a total of 810 girls and 1,350 boys to the event.

Teams were selected through their respective district competitions held earlier in the year, with many having trained for weeks in preparation for the national meet.

The boys’ competition will feature Under-13 and Under-14 teams playing 15-a-side, while the girls’ teams in the same age groups will compete in 7-a-side matches.

Wainibuli says that this live broadcast is a major boost for Kaji Rugby, providing an excellent platform for young athletes to showcase their talents.

He also adds that it will be a key opportunity for secondary school scouts to spot promising players, especially those in Class 8 transitioning to Year 9.

Wainibuli encouraged parents, fans, and supporters from all over Fiji to come out and cheer on the future stars of Fijian rugby.

Overseas viewers can also catch the live action on our pay-per-view platform Viti.Plus for $49.

The tournament is scheduled to run from next week Tuesday to Thursday at the Vodafone HFC Stadium.

