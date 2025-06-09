Bucalevu out for redemption

After missing out on a spot in the Vodafone Deans Trophy quarter-finals last year, Bucalevu Secondary School’s under-18 rugby team will be out to right past wrongs this time around.

Last year, despite winning their playoff match, Bucalevu missed the national quarter-finals due to a breach of the competition’s Terms of Participation, which saw Nabua Secondary School go through.

They will have a chance again this weekend when they face Lelean Memorial School.

Bucalevu captain Paula Daugunu is adamant his side has what it takes to reach the quarters, but going up against Eastern Zone giants Lelean Memorial School will be no easy feat.

“No doubt they’ll give us a very tough match because they dominated their zone, and they are well known in the competition. But we’re here too for a reason, and we’re ready to do our best.”

Daugunu states that the majority of his players were part of the under-17 team last year and are eager to prove themselves again.

He says that tomorrow’s match against Lelean would be tough, but assured that the team had been working hard for weeks and was ready to give their best.

Bucalevu Secondary School will take on Lelean Memorial at 3.40 pm tomorrow at Buckhurst Park, Suva.

