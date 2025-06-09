Schools look beyond traditional sports

Jeremiah Raibevu College principal Merewalesi Tuloma says sport remains a powerful tool in keeping students positively engaged, particularly during the festive season.

This year, the school broadened its sporting horizons by introducing badminton, an initiative that has already delivered encouraging results, including a podium finish for one of its students.

Tuloma says exposing young people to a wider range of sports helps keep them active, focused and motivated beyond the classroom.

Article continues after advertisement

She is also urging parents and guardians to look beyond traditional codes such as rugby and athletics, and to support opportunities when they arise.

“We usually see that in schools we stop at athletics and rugby, but here is another sport where there are talents in our schools. Students need to have a taste of badminton and other sports so they can stay occupied and not resort to misbehaviour or drugs. It’s the holidays, but they remain interested because victory is sweet and it’s sweeter when it comes from commitment and dedication.”

Tuloma believes initiatives like this can contribute to reducing social issues within the community.

Badminton Fiji is currently on a break and is expected to resume activities next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.