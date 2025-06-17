Savusavu swimmer earns Fiji call

file photo - Imelda Smith

Eighteen-year-old Imelda Smith’s swimming journey began quite unexpectedly when she joined her sister for a recovery session at the pool.

Little did she know that what started as a casual, fun activity in her youth would, years later, earn her a coveted spot with Team Fiji for the Pacific Mini Games.

The Savusavu lad’s professional swim career began when she joined a local swim club ‘ORCA’ in Suva which was coached by Esther Malani.

While ORCA might be smaller compared to other clubs, Smith found its comforting and mutually supportive environment crucial to her consistent improvement.

Smith says her friends and family played a big part in her achievements.

“Family is basically the biggest push in my life. Sometimes I don’t want to wake up but mum is always there to wake me up and push me to go training even when I don’t want to. Dad also supports the sport financially as expensive as it is.”

Earlier this year, a $4000 grant was approved by Fiji Swimming for the young Saint Joseph Secondary School student to attend her first overseas training.

Coach Malani explained that through connections abroad, they were able to send smith to gain more exposure and train under an international coach for two weeks.

A total of 16 swimmers will represent team Fiji in the Pacific Mini Games which starts next week in Palau.

