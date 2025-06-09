Sanday reminds Skipper Select of bigger picture after Drua loss

Fiji Rugby Union chairman John Sanday has encouraged members of the Skipper Select side not to be disheartened following their 78–12 loss to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in a pre-season clash.

Sanday reminded the players that they were up against a Super Rugby side with access to top-level equipment, resources, and facilities.

He urged the team to take heed of the lessons learned throughout their training camp and apply them as they prepare for the upcoming Skipper Cup competition.

Sanday also reflected on his own experience as part of the Emerging Players XV that once played a team from Auckland on the same Lautoka turf in 1986.

“You have to test yourself against the very to best become one. I recalled from the after match function, the great and late Andy Haden told us not to worry too much about the scoreline but to take the learnings and that they thrashed other teams in NZ and around the world also. That playing regularly against the very best made you better.”

Despite suffering a similar heavy defeat, several members of that squad went on to don the white jersey and represent Fiji at the Rugby World Cup this following year.

He encouraged the Skipper Select players to continue putting in the hard yards, assuring them that their breakthrough will come in time.

