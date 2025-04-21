Sam Darcy cleared of torn ACL

[ Source: ABC ]

Young Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has been cleared of a torn ACL after an ugly landing in the team’s Easter Sunday win.

The 21-year-old came down awkwardly in a marking contest in the first quarter against St Kilda at Docklands Stadium on Sunday, jarring and hyper-extending his left knee.

Darcy was left clutching at his knee in pain and left the field soon after, with concerning scenes after the 71-point win as Bulldogs great Luke Darcy looked ashen-faced while talking to his son in the locker room.

It is just less than 20 years to the day since the 226-game Bulldogs great suffered the first of two serious knee injuries that sidelined him for most of 2005-06.

But on Monday, the Bulldogs said scans revealed the key forward had avoided damage to his ACL, which could have ended his season.

“Scans have cleared the ACL of damage but confirmed that he has suffered a significant knee injury with an impaction fracture at the front of his knee and associated ligament damage at the back of his knee,” Bulldogs head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

