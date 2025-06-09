Salah looks ahead to Cup of Nations

[Photo: FILE]

Egypt Men’s football captain Mohamed Salah is putting his recent issues at Liverpool behind him and is focused on helping his country succeed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah arrived in Morocco after an angry reaction to being dropped by the Premier League champions, but says the incident have not affected his form.

Egypt begin their Group B campaign against Zimbabwe later today.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.