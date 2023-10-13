Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms

Warren Gatland. [Source: Reuters]

Wales coach Warren Gatland has deliberately toned down his side’s preparations this week, even though they face their most important game in four years, against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Gatland, who has coached at a record-setting five World Cups, has looked to take the pressure off his side and simplify matters as Wales search for a victory that would ensure a third semi-final appearance in the last four editions.

Wales narrowly lost to South Africa in the semi-final of the last World Cup in Japan four years ago and also made the last four under Gatland in 2011.

Asked about the peculiarities of the knockout stages, Gatland said: “I think the first challenge is the pressure you’re under, firstly to make the knockout stages. That’s the biggest hurdle to get over.

Gatland said his side had no option but to embrace the pressure.

Gatland said Wales faced a “big challenge” from Argentina despite their failure to impress at the tournament so far.