National team to play like Fijians

Semi Radradra [right] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Playing like Fijians is the key for the national side when they meet Georgia tomorrow.

For one player, Semi Radradra, who scored two tries against the Georgians when they met at the 2019 World Cup, the upcoming encounter will not be like the last time.

Fiji will be leaving nothing to chance while Georgia has what it takes to turn the tables and give Australia a little breathing space.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians star Radradra has been playing a lot in the midfield this season but he’s glad to be back in the number 11 jersey.

“It’s not much of a difference but I think there’s just a lot of space from the outside but yeah I was very fortunate last week to have a crack on the wing and this week as well.”

Radradra adds to be one of the finishers is not easy especially when we have the best wingers in the world.

“So I think there are big shoes to fill especially when Habosi and Stino have been on the edge, so to be on the wing is such a privilege.”



Selestino Ravutaumada [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Selestino Ravutaumada understands the importance of this match and is ready for what the opponents has to offer.

“I’m very excited, as Semi was saying Georgia will be a very tough team to beat so we’ll try to hit them first before they hit us.”

A bonus point victory over Georgia is easier said than done because, despite being placed 14th, they still can ruin Fiji’s party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has sent words of encouragement to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians ahead of the Georgia match.

On his official social media accounts, Rabuka reminded the players of the importance of playing with the spirit of victory and scoring maximum points.

The Prime Minister says he will not be able to watch tomorrow’s match as he will be on a flight returning home after his international meetings.