Fiji eyes possible all-time high in world ranking

Fiji Water Flying Fijians training session in Bordeaux, France.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a chance to achieve their highest-ever ranking of sixth place in their first Rugby World Cup match, depending on the outcomes of other matches.

After a successful 30-22 victory over England in their warm-up match, Fiji has already climbed to seventh place in the rankings.

To secure sixth place, Fiji will need to win against Wales while England, and Argentina must draw.

Alternatively, Fiji will need to win by more than 15 points against Wales while England beats Argentina by a smaller margin.

Despite being the highest-ranked team in Pool C, head coach Simon Raiwalui emphasizes that their focus is not determined by rankings, and the team’s ultimate goal is yet to be accomplished.

The match against Wales will take place on Monday morning at 7.

The tournament’s opening match between host France and New Zealand will be held on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

