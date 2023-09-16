Fan to mark star

Jiuta Wainiqolo

There are many stories about fans meeting their idols especially in the sporting circles around the world.

One such story will materialize on Monday morning when the Fiji Water Flying Fijians take on the Wallabies in their second group C match at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Jiuta Wainiqolo looks up to Marika Koroibete but the French Top 14 winger will have to tackle the Wallabies star and not run after him for an autograph when they clash in a must win match for Fiji.

Waniqolo says Australia have a lot of threat across the park which also includes Mark Nawaqanitawase who’ll line up against Semi Radradra.

“First time for me to play against Australia and Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase all those star players for Australia and I’m looking forward to it, I’m a big fan of Marika Koroibete and this weekend I’m going against him.”

Wainiqolo will make his World Cup debut at 3:45am on Monday.

Koroibete is one of three former NRL stars that’ll feature in the crucial match.

The other two are Semi Radradra and Suliasi Vunivalu.