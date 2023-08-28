Dream come true for Kalou

Sekonaia Kalou.

Former Flying Fijians lock, Sekonaia Kalou, experienced a range of emotions as he witnessed their long-awaited dream becoming a reality yesterday.

Alongside a few other former players, Kalou watched the Fiji vs. France game at Twickenham, struggling to find the right words to express his feelings after the historic victory.

“Pretty emotional up there, sitting close to Nicky Little and Apolosi Satala and tears came down. It’s the first time, I was telling the boys yesterday, it has never been done, it can be done and it will be done and I am thankful the boys did it, they finally did it today.”

It was at the same venue, during their match against England, where Kalou last represented Fiji on the international stage, resulting in a 35-11 defeat against the England Roses.

Fiji has now achieved their highest-ever ranking, currently standing at seventh place. Looking ahead, the Flying Fijians will face Wales in their first Rugby World Cup match on September 11th at 7 a.m., followed by a match against Australia on September 18th at 3.45 a.m.

Their third pool game will take place on October 1st against Georgia, and their last pool match will be against Portugal at 7 a.m. on October 9th.