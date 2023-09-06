Derenalagi family happy for their son

Ratu Meli Derenalagi’s dedication and thirst for knowledge have been the driving forces behind his remarkable journey to success.

His uncle, Ratu Joeli Derenalagi, fondly known as his Momolevu, expresses that Meli’s selection in the Fiji Water Flying Fijian squad was not unexpected but rather a moment of immense pride.

Ratu Joeli of Nawaka, Nadi says observing God’s blessings upon his nephew has been a profoundly surreal experience for the Chiefly family of Nawaka.

As a professional teacher, he became emotional while expressing how his nephew had consistently demonstrated unwavering loyalty to both the family and, significantly, to the Vanua.’

“The Derenalagi family, Naevo family, the Vanua o Nawaka, and also the Vanua o Nadi, we are very happy for his achievements.”

The Flying Fijians flanker’s uncle, also acknowledges the pivotal role played by Natabua High School and Queen Victoria School in shaping him into a confident and resilient individual.

“We just want to thank him for taking the pressure, and for his courage. I think Natabua and QVS have molded him well to take the pressure, thou he was injured in the Drua team, underwent an operation then came back.”

Ratu Joeli adds his nephew is a keen listener and a disciplined player.

The Fiji team will be battling Wales at 7am on Monday.

