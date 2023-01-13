Youth quarter-finalists confirmed

[Source: Pitas Picture]

The eight teams that will compete in the quarter-finals of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division have been confirmed.

Two of the favourites will battle in the first quarter-final with Southland Dominion Brothers taking on AJ Pallets Ba River at 4.10pm.

Fiji Under-20 which is coached by Viliame Satala and Sireli Bobo will take on Waisale Serevi’s King 7s Select in the second quarter-final at 4.30pm.

The third quarter-final is scheduled for 4.50pm which will see Rocco Gollings and the Australian Schoolboys face Japan U18.

The fourth quarter-final is between Tavua-based Mamaqa Grassroots and PSM Aflame Brothers scheduled to kick off at 5.10pm.

You can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.