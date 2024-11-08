Young stars reflect on lessons from Scotland match

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

After a tough outing against Scotland, Flying Fijians’ emerging players Mesake Vocevoce and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula are focusing on the valuable lessons gained from the experience.

Although the result was not in Fiji’s favor, the young players see the match as a key learning opportunity to improve their skills and preparation for future games.

Vocevoce emphasized the importance of learning from errors on the field, noting that the team needs to stay committed to addressing these areas in training.

“Just keep drilling away from our mistakes, just try to learn from it and work on them for the next game.”

Armstrong-Ravula highlighted Scotland’s caliber as a Six Nations team, acknowledging the technical insights they gained through post-game analysis with coaches and teammates.

“We just review the game with the boys, with the team, coaches, just look at our work-outs, defense, technique, and everything. We’re really going to move on and focus on a new week, a new team.”

With a focus on continuous improvement, the Flying Fijians are set to apply these takeaways as they prepare for this weekend’s matchup against Wales.