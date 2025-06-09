Young Scottish side wary of Fiji

Scotland has landed in Fiji with full awareness of the challenge that awaits them, heat, humidity, and a Flying Fijians side known for ferocious flair and physicality.

After a narrow win over the Māori All Blacks over the weekend, the visitors are bracing for an even more unpredictable opponent this weekend in Suva.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie, a seasoned campaigner, said the team is well aware of the unique threats posed by Fijian rugby.

“It’s been going well. It was a good win last week and a good week’s preparation. We’re really excited to play Fiji this weekend.”

The Scottish squad touched down in Suva last night and were greeted with a traditional welcome from the Republic of Fiji Military Forcesa moment that stood out for many of the players.

With several Glasgow Warriors players in the squad familiar with Pacific Island opposition, Scotland aren’t coming in cold but Ritchie knows facing Fiji on home soil is another level.

Scotland take on the Flying Fijians this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium

