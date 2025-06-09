World class travel experience soon for fans and players

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Fiji rugby fans will soon have some wonderful international travel experience after the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited announced a new partnership with RNK Group Hong Kong.

FRU has appointed the company as the official tours partner of Fiji Rugby.

RNK Group, an Australian-based business specializing in tours and travel, EXIM, trading, and investments, will provide value-in-kind sponsorship in the form of accommodation and airfares for Fiji Rugby fan’s domestic and international tournaments and official functions.

Article continues after advertisement

The agreement was formally signed on Friday, 15 Auust in Hong Kong by FRU’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu and Commercial Director Tevita Tuiloa, alongside representatives from RNK Group.

The partnership officially commences on 1 September 2025 and will run until 31 July 2026.

Acting CEO Koli Sewabu said the agreement marks another important step or Fiji Rugby as the organization adapts to its new Tier One status.

“With new global competitions on the horizon, and our players performing exceptionally well on the field, we need to level up all areas of our service delivery off the field.”

Sewabu adds the alignment with RNK Group fits perfectly with FRU’s goals.

Commercial Director Tevita Tuiloa says RNK Group’s backing will help streamline FRU’s logistics for both domestic and international events, making preparation smoother and more cost-effective and a strategic fit that will benefit every level of Fiji Rugby.

RNK Group HK Partner Director Ivy Lau is delighted to align with Fiji Rugby saying as Global Tour Partner, their mission is to ensure that Fiji Rugby travels the world with excellence, comfort, and pride,from seamless logistics to unforgettable fan experiences, they are committed to supporting the team’s journey – on and off the field.”

The partnership reflects Fiji Rugby’s continued push to build strong commercial relationships that enhance its professional standards and global reach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.