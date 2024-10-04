Wilson, Ravutia return for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s will face Samoa in their second WXV3 match on Sunday with two of their key players back in the starting 15.

Olympian Talei Wilson and flyhalf Jennifer Ravutia who missed last week’s win over Hong Kong China are back in the side after recovering from injuries.

Players unavailable for selection because of injuries are Alisi Galo and Ivamere Nabura.

Coach Moses Rauluni says they last met Samoa four months ago at the Oceania Championships where the Fijiana won 27-13 but this weekend’s match is going to be closely contested.

“We faced them few times over the years and the game is always close, I don’t think it’s going to be any different this weekend they (Samoa) played a tough game last weekend it was an 8-all draw against the Netherlands so it’ll be close as that.”

Ravutia starts at first five while Wilson will wear the number 12 jumper.

Wilson teams up with Adita Milinia in the midfield and Evivi Senikarivi at halfback, the back three are Kolora Lomani, Repeka Tove and Luisa Tisolo.

Bitila Tawake, Loraini Senivutu and Vika Matarugu are in the front row while Mereoni Nakesa and Asinate Serevi pack down as locks.

The loose forwards are Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega and captain Karalaini Naisewa.

On the bench are Keleni Marawa, Salanieta Nabuli, Tinana Robanakadavu, Aviame Veidreyaki, Alfred Fisher, Ema Adivitaloga, Sala Kinita and Merewairita Neivosa.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s play Samoa at 2am on Sunday.